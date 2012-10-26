FRANKFURT, Oct 26 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates eased further on Friday, as the large amounts of
excess liquidity in money markets exerted downward pressure on
rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.199
percent from 0.201 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.396
percent from 0.398 percent.
The shorter term one-week rate was unchanged
at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate was
unchanged at 0.089 percent.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since
November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to
flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.58154 percent from 0.58231 percent and overnight
rates unchanged at 0.30000 percent.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
extremely high at about 678 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.
With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight.
Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday a negative deposit rate was not
realistic.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)