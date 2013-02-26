FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Tuesday after a protest vote by Italians left the euro zone's third-largest economy facing a vacuum and threatened a renewal of the currency currency bloc's crisis. The Italian stock market also fell and state borrowing costs rose on Tuesday as investors took fright at political deadlock after the stunning election that saw a protest party lead the poll and no group had a clear majority in parliament. The political development came after the European Central Bank said on Friday banks would return less than expected of 3-year crisis loans to the ECB - a sign the euro zone banking system is only slowly weaning itself off central bank money. Lower payback means the banking system will be awash in cash and that excess liquidity will remain high enough to keep downward pressure on market interest rates. On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.210 percent from 0.213 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.338 percent from 0.343 percent, while the one-week rate eased to 0.080 percent from 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dropped to 0.064 percent from 0.071 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were firmer, with three-month rates rising to 0.50700 percent from 0.49300 percent and one-week rates increasing to 0.32000 percent from 0.31900 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system remains high at 467 billion euros. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month he does not expect market rates face upward pressure until excess liquidity falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)