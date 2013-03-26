FRANKFURT, March 26 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were little changed on Tuesday after the European Central Bank said it had decided to give Cypriot banks access to emergency funding, removing the prospect of financial meltdown on the island. Cyprus clinched a last-minute deal in the early hours of Monday, easing the worst fears of lending freezing up due to increasing distrust between banks. In return for a 10 billion euro bailout, Cyprus agreed to shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians. The ECB said emergency liquidity would be provided to Cyprus' banks in accordance with the ECB's rules. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.213 percent on Tuesday from 0.214 percent. The six-month rate edged up to 0.337 percent from 0.336 percent, and the one-week rate rose to 0.09 percent from 0.088 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.064 percent from 0.061 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.51111 percent from 0.51000 percent and one-week rates down at 0.33000 percent from 0.33100 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 371 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)