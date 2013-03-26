FRANKFURT, March 26 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were little changed on Tuesday after the European Central
Bank said it had decided to give Cypriot banks access to
emergency funding, removing the prospect of financial meltdown
on the island.
Cyprus clinched a last-minute deal in the early hours of
Monday, easing the worst fears of lending freezing up due to
increasing distrust between banks.
In return for a 10 billion euro bailout, Cyprus agreed to
shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on
uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians.
The ECB said emergency liquidity would be provided to
Cyprus' banks in accordance with the ECB's rules.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to
0.213 percent on Tuesday from 0.214 percent.
The six-month rate edged up to 0.337 percent from 0.336
percent, and the one-week rate rose to 0.09
percent from 0.088 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
rose to 0.064 percent from 0.061 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.51111 percent from 0.51000 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.33000 percent from 0.33100 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 371 billion euros, still high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)