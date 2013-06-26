FRANKFURT, June 26 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Wednesday after the European Central Bank said an exit from its crisis-fighting policies was distant. ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank is ready to take fresh action if needed, dousing expectations it could follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's lead and set out a plan to unwinding growth-supporting measures. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last Wednesday the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.222 percent from 0.225 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.343 percent from 0.345 percent and the one-week rate remained unchanged at 0.105 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.079 percent from 0.084 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.45556 percent from 0.45889 percent and one-week rates down at 0.29333 percent from 0.29444 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 248 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)