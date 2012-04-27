FRANKFURT, April 27 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates sank to new 22-month lows on Friday, weighed down
by the record amount of cash the European Central Bank has
pumped into financial markets since late last year.
The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1.0
percent earlier this month (click ), has poured
over 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, 3-year funding into the
banking system since the end of December, driving interbank
rates to half of what they were last August.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
further on Friday, hitting 0.715 percent from 0.720 percent -
the lowest since June 2010.
Six-month rates fell to 1.007 percent from
1.013 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.321
percent from 1.329 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates also fell. The rate
, which continues to bump around all-time lows,
eased to 0.316 percent from 0.318 percent. Overnight rates
rose to 0.343 percent from 0.337 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed. Three-month rates rose to
0.929 percent from 0.924 percent while overnight rates
decreased to 0.316 percent from 0.317 percent.
Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains some
way above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.
With the ECB expected to keep limit-free liquidity available
and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable
future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to high use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility. Banks
parked 791 billion euros there on Thursday. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)