FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell further on Thursday, hitting record lows on
expectations the European Central Bank could cut rates by the
end of the year as the debt crisis grinds on.
Lending rates had paused on their downtrend on Wednesday
after ECB policymakers Benoit Coeure and Ewald Nowotny said they
saw no need for a rate change at the moment.
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at a record low of
0.75 percent at its September policy meeting and said the euro
zone economy would probably contract this year more than it had
previously expected.
Euribor rates have fallen by around 85 percent since late
last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap
long-term loans.
On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell further, to 0.221 percent from 0.222 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.442 percent
from 0.446 percent. One-week rates fell to 0.082
percent from 0.085 percent and Eonia overnight rates
rose to 0.096 percent from 0.092 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
rose to 0.644 percent from 0.613
percent, while overnight dollar rates rose to 0.317 percent from
0.311 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
A total of 308 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
fell to 531 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)