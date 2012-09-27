FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell further on Thursday, hitting record lows on expectations the European Central Bank could cut rates by the end of the year as the debt crisis grinds on. Lending rates had paused on their downtrend on Wednesday after ECB policymakers Benoit Coeure and Ewald Nowotny said they saw no need for a rate change at the moment.  The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at a record low of 0.75 percent at its September policy meeting and said the euro zone economy would probably contract this year more than it had previously expected. Euribor rates have fallen by around 85 percent since late last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap long-term loans. On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell further, to 0.221 percent from 0.222 percent. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.442 percent from 0.446 percent. One-week rates fell to 0.082 percent from 0.085 percent and Eonia overnight rates rose to 0.096 percent from 0.092 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates rose to 0.644 percent from 0.613 percent, while overnight dollar rates rose to 0.317 percent from 0.311 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 308 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB fell to 531 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)