FRANKFURT, Dec 27 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates eased on Thursday, having risen in the previous
session as earlier comments from a clutch of European Central
Bank policymakers played down chances of another ECB rate cut.
Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said
last week he would be "very reluctant" about the ECB cutting its
deposit rate - now at zero - any further, adding that "our
(monetary) policy is very accommodative".
Another board member, Yves Mersch, said he did not see the
logic of a debate about the ECB cutting its main rate from a
record low of 0.75 percent. A third board member, Peter Praet,
said earlier this month there is little room to cut.
The ECB kept rates on hold this month despite new forecasts
suggesting the euro area economy will contract next year as it
has this.
On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
ticked down to 0.185 percent from 0.186 percent.
The six-month rate was unchanged at 0.319 percent while the
one-week rate eased to 0.089 percent from 0.090
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.57462 percent from 0.57667 percent and one-week
rates rising to 0.63692 percent from 0.58167 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)