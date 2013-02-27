FRANKFURT, Feb 27 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates held steady on Wednesday as investors waited for Italy's
political parties to find a way forward after an inconclusive
election gave none of them a parliamentary majority.
The political stalemate in Italy threatens a renewal of the
euro zone crisis. But, in a development that should help keep
interbank rates low, banks will return to the ECB less than
expected of 3-year crisis loans on Wednesday.
Lower payback means the banking system will be awash with
cash and excess liquidity will remain high enough to keep
downward pressure on market interest rates.
On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
were unchanged at 0.210 percent.
The six-month rate fell to 0.336 percent from 0.338 percent,
while the one-week rate held steady at 0.080
percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.065
percent from 0.064 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.50900 percent from 0.50700 percent and one-week
rates easing to 0.31800 percent from 0.32000 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system remains high at 468 billion euros. ECB President Mario
Draghi said earlier this month he does not expect market rates
face upward pressure until excess liquidity falls below 200
billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)