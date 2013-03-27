FRANKFURT, March 27 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Wednesday after Cyprus averted a default by agreeing a rescue package with international lenders, alleviating concern of lending freezing up due to increasing distrust between banks. In return for a 10 billion euro bailout, Cyprus agreed to shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians. With banks due to reopen on Thursday, Cyprus was finalising capital control measures on Wednesday to prevent a run on the banks by depositors anxious about their savings. The ECB said emergency liquidity would be provided to Cyprus' banks in accordance with the ECB's rules. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.212 percent from 0.213 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.335 percent from 0.337 percent, and the one-week rate dropped to 0.085 percent from 0.090 percent. The overnight Eonia rate was unchanged at 0.064 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were higher, with three-month rates rising to 0.51200 percent from 0.51111 percent and one-week rates up at 0.33100 percent from 0.33000 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 364 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)