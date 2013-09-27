FRANKFURT, Sept 27 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Friday after a European
Central Bank policymaker said there was no urgent need for
another round of cheap long-term funding.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB was
monitoring money market rates, but had a number of tools it
could use if needed. "It's not an urgent decision," he said.
ECB Chief Mario Draghi said on Monday the central bank was
ready to use any instrument, "including another LTRO, if needed"
to ensure market rates do not cripple the nascent recovery.
Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in
the euro zone, but Draghi is anxious to keep market interest
rates low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal
Reserve holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus last
week.
On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.224 percent from 0.221 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate inched up to 0.338
percent from 0.337 percent while the one-week rate
ticked down to 0.098 percent from 0.102 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate rose to 0.082 percent from 0.077 percent on
Thursday.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 212 billion euros. Short-term money market rates
are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently
at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below
a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200
billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)