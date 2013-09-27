FRANKFURT, Sept 27 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Friday after a European Central Bank policymaker said there was no urgent need for another round of cheap long-term funding. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB was monitoring money market rates, but had a number of tools it could use if needed. "It's not an urgent decision," he said. ECB Chief Mario Draghi said on Monday the central bank was ready to use any instrument, "including another LTRO, if needed" to ensure market rates do not cripple the nascent recovery. Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in the euro zone, but Draghi is anxious to keep market interest rates low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal Reserve holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus last week. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.224 percent from 0.221 percent. The six-month Euribor rate inched up to 0.338 percent from 0.337 percent while the one-week rate ticked down to 0.098 percent from 0.102 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.082 percent from 0.077 percent on Thursday. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector is at 212 billion euros. Short-term money market rates are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)