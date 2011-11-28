FRANKFURT, Nov 28 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates continued to rise on Monday, as tension in the money market and banks' reluctance to lend to each other grew due to the euro zone's intensifying debt crisis.

Spiralling fears about the financial health of Greece and now also Italy and Spain have gradually frozen up interbank lending markets over the past month.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that the European Central Bank was looking at extending the term of loans it offers banks to two or three years to try to prevent the euro zone crisis precipitating a credit crunch that chokes the bloc's economy.

Earlier last week, demand for ECB funding had surged to a two-year high, underscoring the fact that the central bank is now the only liquidity option for many banks in the euro zone's trouble spots. (for story click )

A weak German debt auction on Wednesday also raised fears the crisis was starting to threaten even Berlin.

The market turmoil pushed up Euribor rates despite signs that the ECB could cut interest rates again next month after decreasing them to 1.25 percent earlier this month.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, continued a near two-week climb, rising to 1.477 percent from 1.475 percent.

Six-month rates edged up to 1.707 percent from 1.705 percent while 12-month rates were higher at 2.044 percent from 2.042 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which currently stands at a hefty 260 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- inched down to 0.909 percent from 0.911 percent.

Overnight rates rose to 0.730 percent from 0.719 percent.

The ECB has already reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools in recent months in a bid to ease tensions, including ultra-long, limit-free one year liquidity injections. But the moves have done little to revive interbank lending.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For graphic of EONIA trading volumes click:

For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click:

For graphic of ECB government bond buying:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph'

1 week

2 week

3 week

1 month

2 month

3 month

4 month

5 month

6 month

7 month

8 month

9 month

10 month

11 month

1 year

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)