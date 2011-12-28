FRANKFURT, Dec 28 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates fell for the fifth session running on
Wednesday, pushed down by a funding glut after banks took almost
half a trillion euros at the European Central Bank's first-ever
injection of 3-year liquidity.
Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros last Friday in
the first of two opportunities to access the longer-term money -
operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them
responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.
But despite being awash with liquidity, banks still appear
distrustful and prefer to deposit their money at the ECB's
overnight facility than lend to each other.
Latest figures show banks deposited 452 billion euros at the
central bank -- a record high. Emergency overnight borrowing
also remained high at above 6 billion euros.
The intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has left a
growing pack of banks virtually locked out of open funding
markets and reliant on the ECB. In response the ECB has already
reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools.
Last week's bumper liquidity boost was the ECB's latest and
most dramatic effort to bolster banks' finances, while
policymaker Ignazio Visco hinted in a weekend newspaper
interview that the bank could cut interest rates further if the
euro zone economy continues to decline.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.387 percent from 1.396 percent on Wednesday.
Longer-term rates also fell. Six-month rates
eased to 1.64 percent from 1.648 percent, while 12-month rates
eased to 1.967 percent from 1.976 percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which swelled to 476 billion euros according
to Reuters calculations - fell to 0.836 percent
from 0.846 percent.
Overnight rates fell to 0.417 percent from to 0.422
percent.Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
