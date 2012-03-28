FRANKFURT, March 28 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit a fresh 20-month low on Wednesday, weighed
down by excess cash the European Central Bank has pumped into
the financial system to revive the interbank market and
encourage bank lending.
Euribor rates have dropped by more than 40 percent as a
result of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has poured into financial
markets since December in the form of 3-year loans.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.787 percent on Wednesday, the lowest level since July 2010.
Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month
rates fell to 1.090 percent from 1.097 percent and
12-month rates dropped to 1.426 percent from 1.433
percent.
The one-week rate, which continues to bump
around all-time lows, remained at 0.320 percent. Overnight rates
inched up to 0.353 percent from 0.349 percent.
Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark three-month rate remains above the
euro-era low of 0.634 percent it hit in early 2010.
Futures markets see further falls, however, on expectations
the ECB will keep limit-free liquidity available for the
foreseeable future and that official interest rates stay at
their current record low of 1 percent for an extended spell.
The ECB's recent cash injections have helped the money
market but the situation remains difficult. Banks are parking
much of their excess cash back at the ECB's overnight facility,
with the latest data showing the amount at 767 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
