FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell again on Friday, hitting record lows on expectations the European Central Bank could cut rates before year-end as the debt crisis weighs. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.220 percent from 0.221 percent the previous day. Euribor rates have fallen by around 85 percent since late last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap long-term loans. The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at a record low of 0.75 percent at its September policy meeting and said the euro zone economy would probably contract this year more than it had previously expected. Six-month Euribor rates dipped to 0.437 percent from 0.442 percent. One-week rates ticked up to 0.083 percent from 0.082 percent while Eonia overnight rates dropped to 0.095 percent from 0.096 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.635 percent from 0.644 percent, while overnight dollar rates rose to 0.322 percent from 0.317 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 289 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB rose to 539 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)