FRANKFURT, May 28 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates ticked down on Tuesday, after expectations of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank resurfaced. ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday that the central bank can still cut interest rates further to stimulate the economy if needed. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.199 percent from 0.201 percent. The six-month rate edged up to 0.297 percent from 0.295 percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.085 percent from 0.084 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.082 percent from 0.081 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates remaining at 0.46222 percent and one-week rates falling to 0.27778 percent from 0.27889 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 268 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)