FRANKFURT, Aug 28 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Wednesday after European Central Bank policymakers offered mixed views on the prospect of further interest rate cuts. The euro zone economy emerged from recession in the second quarter and a survey last week showed business activity across the euro zone picked up this month at a faster pace than expected. German business sentiment surged to its highest level in 16 months in August, data from think-tank Ifo showed on Tuesday. But ECB data on Wednesday showed that loans to the private sector contracted at the fastest pace on record in July. ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said last week he saw no reason at the moment to cut rates. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a newspaper interview released on Sunday he saw no change in the ECB's monetary policy stance. But Cypriot central bank governor Panicos Demetriades told Bloomberg that a rate cut was still "on the cards", but added that the most recent data was "more encouraging". The ECB holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 5. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.225 percent. The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.344 percent from 0.345 percent and the one-week rate inched lower to 0.105 percent from 0.106 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.080 percent from 0.078 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.50667 percent from 0.50833 percent and one-week rates down at 0.30667 percent from 0.30833 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 238 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". A Reuters poll of traders showed last week they did not expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level. The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)