FRANKFURT, Oct 29 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates eased further on Monday, as the large amounts of
excess liquidity in money markets exerted downward pressure on
rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.196
percent from 0.199 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.394
percent from 0.396 percent.
The shorter term one-week rate dipped to 0.079
percent from 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
dipped to 0.086 percent from 0.089 percent.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since
November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to
flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.57583 percent from 0.58154 percent. Overnight rates
eged up to 0.30417 percent.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
extremely high at about 676 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.
With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight.
Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday a negative deposit rate was not
realistic.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
