FRANKFURT, Jan 29 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Tuesday after banks decided to repay billions of euros in crisis loans to the European Central Bank in a move that will suck money out of the financial system. The ECB said on Friday that 278 banks would return early a total 137.2 billion euros ($183 billion) of the three-year loans they took in December 2011. The banks will repay the money on Wednesday, using the earliest repayment opportunity. A Reuters poll had forecast a return of 100 billion euros. The larger-than-expected early repayment is a sign that at least parts of the financial system are returning to health. Banks can, however, stock up on shorter-term ECB loans. Also on Tuesday, banks took 124.1 billion euros in the usual weekly opportunity fpr seven-day ECB funding and on Wednesday there is a monthly offering of three-month loans. A major take-up in the tenders would reduce the impact of the 3-year loan payback and send market rates back down.  Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year loans, or Long-Term Refinancing Operations, from the ECB in two separate offers roughly a year ago. The ECB used these LTROs to try to restore order to Europe's crisis-hit financial system. Banks can repay the money early on a voluntary basis weekly from now on and while the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, a significant repayment could drive rates higher. Reuters calculations show there is around 583 billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro zone banks. On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.226 percent from 0.224 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.373 percent from 0.370 percent while the one-week rate edged up to 0.083 percent from 0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.073 percent from 0.071 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.48273 percent from 0.48455 percent and one-week rates rising 0.33182 percent from 0.32909 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)