FRANKFURT, July 29 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate remained unchanged on Monday, as markets are seeing
less of a chance of the European Central Bank further loosening
monetary policy in its meeting later this week.
Improving economic data has eased pressure on the ECB to act
and a Reuters poll showed that 69 of 70 economists expect the
central bank to refrain from rate cuts on Thursday.
Data showed on Monday that Italian manufacturing business
morale rose in July for the third month in a row.
Last week, Markit's flash Eurozone Composite purchasing
managers' index jumped to an 18-month high in July and German
business morale also rose slightly more than expected.
The data supported the interbank rates, which had already
been trending higher since Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said
on July 11 the ECB had not "tied itself to the mast" with its
forward guidance on low interest rates.
Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest
rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its
first use of so-called forward guidance.
On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.226 percent.
The six-month rate ticked down to 0.342
percent from 0.343 percent and the one-week rate
decreased to 0.107 percent from 0.109 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate decreased to 0.097 percent from 0.098
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were unchanged, with three-month rates
remaining at 0.48833 percent and one-week rates at 0.30167
percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 231 billion euros, still high enough to keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its monthly bulletin last Thursday that as
long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold,
estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion
euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay
slightly above the deposit rate".
The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the
deposit rate at zero.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)