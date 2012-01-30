FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell further on Monday to almost 11-month lows, as
the ECB's injection of almost half a trillion euros in 3-year
loans last month and the prospect of more to come continued to
weigh on rates.
The European Central Bank's tidal wave of cash has seen the
amount of excess liquidity in the banking system balloon to
record levels and is putting heavy downward
pressure on the rates banks charge each other in open markets.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.131 percent from 1.138 percent, the lowest since the
beginning of March last year.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.425 percent from 1.433 percent, while
12-month rates dropped to 1.762 percent from 1.768
percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity - fell to 0.404 percent from 0.410 percent.
Overnight rates inched up on Friday to 0.379 percent
from 0.377 percent the previous day.
While it is still not clear whether the money from last
month's 3-year loan operation was filtering through to companies
and consumers, ECB President Draghi said on Friday that the move
had avoided "a major, major credit crunch".
Data showed on Friday that loans to euro zone companies fell
at the fastest pace on record in December. This was mainly
before the ECB's 3-year loans took effect.
The ECB will offer another round of ultra-cheap 3-year loans
on February 29. Draghi and others have said they again expect
"substantial demand" meaning market rates are expected to come
under renewed downward pressure in the coming months.
Some economists and money market experts also believe the
bank may hold at least one more 3-year operation after that.
One factor that may slow the drop in market rates, however,
is that ECB policymakers appear to be hinting that the bank has
cut interest rates far enough for now.
ECB governing council member Yves Mersch said in an
interview with German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung over the
weekend that the usefulness of additional rate cuts was limited
in the current environment and could even do damage longer term.
Interbank money markets, often the source of lending to the
wider economy, remain dysfunctional as a result of the ongoing
euro zone debt crisis. While short-term lending has improved in
recent weeks, money market traders say banks remain reluctant to
lend to peers for longer than a month.
With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system, banks
are currently depositing much of the extra cash back at the ECB.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the peak of the ECB's last reserves period and
currently stand at a still-hefty 489 billion euros.
Short-term market rates are well below the main policy rate
due to the excess cash, and the overnight deposit rate at 0.25
percent serves as a floor for money markets.
