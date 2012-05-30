FRANKFURT, May 30 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to two-year lows on Wednesday, pushed down by the weight of excess cash created by the ECB's twin long-term funding operations and a growing belief the bank will have to cut interest rates in coming months. The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent again this month, has poured more than 1 trillion euros ($1.25 trillion) of ultra-cheap, three-year funds into the banking system since the end of last year, halving interbank lending rates. Adding to the downward pressure, weaker-than-expected economic data last week prompted a flurry of economists to revise interest rate cut forecasts, with many now expecting at least one 0.25 percentage point cut in the coming months, possibly as early as next week. (click ) Having experienced a near-vertical six-month drop, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending, continued their slide, to 0.671 percent from 0.673 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)