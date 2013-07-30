FRANKFURT, July 30 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate rose slightly on Tuesday as positive economic
surveys reinforced market expectations for the European Central
Bank to leave interest rates unchanged this week.
Improving economic data has eased pressure on the ECB to act
when it meets on Thursday, and a Reuters poll showed that 69 of
70 economists expect the central bank to refrain from rate cuts.
A survey released on Tuesday showed euro zone economic
sentiment rose in July, and last week, Markit's flash euro zone
composite purchasing managers' index jumped to an 18-month high
in July.
The data supported the interbank rates, which had already
been trending higher since Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said
on July 11 the ECB had not "tied itself to the mast" with its
forward guidance on low interest rates.
Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest
rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its
first use of so-called forward guidance.
On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
edged up to 0.227 percent from 0.226 percent.
The six-month rate dipped to 0.341 percent
from 0.342 percent and the one-week rate fell to
0.106 percent from 0.107 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
decreased to 0.092 percent from 0.097 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
remaining at 0.48833 percent and one-week rates rising to
0.30500 percent from 0.30167 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 235 billion euros, still high enough to keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the
deposit rate at zero.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)