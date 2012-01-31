FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell on Tuesday to close to 11-month lows, as the
ECB's injection of almost half a trillion euros in 3-year loans
last month and the prospect of more to come weighed further on
rates.
The European Central Bank's 489 billion euros injection of
ultra-long-term funds has seen the amount of excess liquidity in
the banking system balloon to record levels and is
putting heavy downward pressure on the rates banks charge each
other in open markets.
With banks awash with long-term funds, they took 116 billion
euros in one-week funds at an ECB refinancing operation on
Tuesday, slightly less than the 120 billion forecast in a
Reuters poll and 16 billion less than the previous week.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.125 percent from 1.131 percent, the lowest since the
beginning of March last year.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.418 percent from 1.425 percent, while
12-month rates dropped to 1.754 percent from 1.762
percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity - fell to 0.401 percent from 0.404 percent.
Overnight rates inched up on Monday to 0.385 percent
from 0.379 percent the previous day.
While it is still not clear whether the money from last
month's 3-year loan operation was filtering through to companies
and consumers, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the
move had avoided "a major, major credit crunch".
Data showed on Friday that loans to euro zone companies fell
at the fastest pace on record in December. This was mainly
before the ECB's 3-year loans took effect.
The ECB will offer another round of 3-year loans on Feb. 29.
Draghi and others have said they again expect "substantial
demand" meaning market rates are expected to come under renewed
downward pressure in the coming months.
Some economists and money market experts also believe the
bank may hold at least one more 3-year operation after that.
Interbank money markets, often the source of lending to the
wider economy, remain dysfunctional as a result of the ongoing
euro zone debt crisis. While short-term lending has improved in
recent weeks, money market traders say banks remain reluctant to
lend to peers for longer than a month.
With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system, banks
are currently depositing much of the extra cash back at the ECB.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the peak of the ECB's last reserves period and
currently stand at a still-hefty 479 billion euros.
Short-term market rates are well below the main policy rate
due to the excess cash, and the overnight deposit rate at 0.25
percent serves as a floor for money markets.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
