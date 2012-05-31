FRANKFURT, May 31 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to two-year lows on Thursday, pushed down by
a growing belief the ECB will have to cut interest rates to help
shore up the bloc's economy as it teeters at the brink of
recession.
The European Central Bank, which kept euro zone rates at 1.0
percent again this month, poured more than 1
trillion euros ($1.25 trillion) of ultra-cheap, three-year funds
into commercial banks in December and February.
Those injections of long-term funding (LTROs) halved
interbank lending rates, and the banking system is still awash
with high levels of excess liquidity.
Markets do not expect a third LTRO any time soon, but have
in recent days started placing bets on a rate cut following a
run of poor data and mounting evidence that the financial
systems in Spain and Greece are close to seizing up.
Many economists now expect at least one 0.25 percentage
point cut in the coming months, possibly as early as next week.
Having experienced a strikingly sharp six-month drop,
three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main
gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending, continued their
slide, to 0.668 percent from 0.671 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also hit new two-year
lows, dropping to 0.946 percent from 0.949 percent. One-year
rates fell to 1.232 percent from 1.237 percent.
One-week rates remained at 0.317 percent,
while overnight rates fell to 0.333 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates increased
. Three-month rates rose to 0.930
percent from 0.922 percent while overnight rates
ticked up to 0.317 percent.
The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last half a year
has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within
touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some
analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later
this year.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 770 billion euros overnight. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
