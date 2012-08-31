FRANKFURT, Aug 31 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Friday as expectations grew that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates as soon as next week to help combat the euro zone crisis. The reduction in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets with cheap longer-term loans. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.278 percent from 0.283 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.537 percent from 0.544 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates decreased to 0.090 percent from 0.091 percent. Eonia overnight rates bucked the trend and edged up to 0.106 percent from 0.102 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.742 percent from 0.745 percent while overnight dollar rates remained at 0.308 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 330 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB rose to 540 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)