FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates ticked up on Thursday after banks repaid billions of euros in crisis loans back to the European Central Bank in a move that reduced the amount of excess liquidity sloshing around the financial system. The ECB said on Friday that 278 banks would return early a total 137.2 billion euros ($186 billion) of the three-year loans they took in December 2011. The banks repaid the money on Wednesday, using the earliest repayment opportunity. A Reuters poll had forecast a return of 100 billion euros. The larger-than-expected early repayment is a sign that at least parts of the financial system are returning to health. Banks declined to stock up on shorter-term ECB loans to offset the reduction in 3-year funds. On Tuesday, banks took 124.1 billion euros in the usual weekly opportunity for seven-day ECB funding and on Wednesday 3.7 billion on 3-month funds, both less than the maturing amounts in the operations they replaced. The results of the liquidity tenders are an indication that banks have not simply shifted to shorter maturities, but are beginning to wean themselves off central bank support as money markets are improving.  Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year loans, or Long-Term Refinancing Operations, from the ECB in two separate offers roughly a year ago. The ECB used these LTROs to try to restore order to Europe's crisis-hit financial system. Banks can repay the money early on a voluntary basis weekly from now on and while the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, a significant repayment could drive rates higher. Reuters calculations show there was still around 457 billion euros of excess liquidity sitting in euro zone banks after the repayment, which will temper upward pressure on rates for time to come, even though it went down from 590 billion the day before. On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.232 percent from 0.230 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.378 percent from 0.376 percent while the one-week rate remained at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.081 percent from 0.074 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates remaining at 0.48000 percent and one-week rates falling to 0.33000 percent from 0.33273 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)