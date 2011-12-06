FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 6 Key measures of
financial risk remained at elevated levels with banks
increasingly reluctant to lend to each other on growing fears
that the intractable euro zone debt crisis is beginning to take
a toll on its biggest economies Germany and France.
Standard and Poor's warned of a possible rating cut to 15
euro zone countries including France and Germany if EU leaders
fail to agree a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt
crisis at a key summit this week.
A downgrade to the ratings of the euro zone's biggest
economies could send jitters across financial markets, making
banks more reluctant to lend to each other. It could also dent
the scope for leveraging the euro zone rescue fund by
compromising its triple-A rating.
"There is still significant stresses and shortages in the
euro money market. I don't expect (there) to be anything
different up to the year-end," Simon Smith, chief economist at
FxPro said.
Bond markets stabilized on Monday on hopes that a
make-or-break EU summit on Friday would set out a plan to tackle
the euro zone crisis and as Italy passed key austerity measures.
Last week, top central banks around the world said that they
would take steps to prevent a credit crunch among Europe's banks
which are struggling to cope with the euro zone's debt crisis.
Euro zone banks trimmed their intake to 252.1 billion euros
from 265.5 billion last week, a fraction below expectations of
traders polled by Reuters..
The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and
overnight indexed swap rates -- an
indicator of financial stress - stood at 92 basis points -- near
its highest in nearly three years hit on Dec. 1 at 93 bps.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose
in response to 1.472 percent from 1.470 percent.
Overnight deposits remained extremely elevated at 328
billion euros on Tuesday, close to the highest since June 2010,
when banks were stocking up funds to prepare to pay back the
first of three huge ECB one year loans.