By William James and Marc Jones
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 23 Euro priced
bank-to-bank lending rates fell closer to 1 percent on Thursday,
on expectations the European Central Bank's next dose of
three-year funding will send another wave of ultra-cheap
liquidity into the market.
Key three-month interbank lending rates are at the lowest
level in over a year and are closing in on the ECB's benchmark
interest rate of 1 percent in anticipation that next Wednesday's
second offer of ECB funds will pour another half a trillion
euros into the banking system.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured euro lending between banks and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
further on Thursday to 1.014 percent from 1.021 percent, hitting
their lowest level since January last year.
Analysts said unless the demand for ECB loans was well in
excess of current expectations, there was limited scope for a
fall far below the 1 percent level with much of the liquidity
injection's impact already showing in forward prices.
Reuters polls of economists and traders showed demand was
forecast to be just under half a trillion euros.
"If we do see a massive takeup it's possible for rates to
come down a bit, but it's going to be difficult to see them fall
significantly further from here," said one London based market
strategist.
Euribor futures showed markets were anticipating
rates to fall to 0.92 percent by next month, with an
additional drop to 0.82 percent by the end of the year.
The LIBOR rate, fixed by a smaller panel of banks in London,
was also trending lower. The benchmark three-month rate
fell to 0.93421 percent. Forward rate agreements
showed Libor was expected to bottom out at around 0.80 percent
in the second half of the year.
LAST TENDER
Despite the apparent success of the measures, illustrated by
strong outperformance of peripheral euro zone bonds, the ECB
wants its second 3-year tender to be the last as central bank
sources say they are worried banks will become too reliant on
the funds.
Further monetary easing through a cut in the central bank's
interest rate - which would in turn provide fresh downward
momentum for interbank rates - is unlikely until the effects of
the three-year loans can be assessed.
Analysts said the key gauge of LTRO's (long term refinancing
operation) success would be how much of the money is finding its
way into the real economy in the shape of greater bank lending
to businesses and consumers.
"Until we see a recovery in inter-bank lending and
transmission of the excess cash to small and medium enterprises,
we remain sceptical of the long-term success of the LTROs,"
Credit Suisse strategists said in a research note.
With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system and the
money market still dysfunctional, banks are depositing much of
the extra cash back at the ECB.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the beginning of the year and topped the half a
trillion mark again last week at the peak of the ECB monthly
reserves cycle.