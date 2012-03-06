* 3-mth Euribor rates fall to lowest since Oct. 2010
* Banks take lowest amount since Nov. 2001 in weekly tender
* ECB overnight deposits hit record high at 827.5 bln euros
(Adds results from weekly tender)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates continued to fall on Tuesday, under
pressure from the one trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year
liquidity the ECB has pumped into the money market over the last
two months to fend off a credit crunch.
The second 530 billion euro dose of cheap European Central
Bank cash came after banks took 489 billion euros in the
December tranche and is seen pushing bank-to-bank lending rates
below the record lows seen in March 2010.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.920 percent from 0.934 percent, the lowest level since
October 2010.
Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.229 percent from 1.242 percent, while
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.561
percent from 1.572 percent.
The three-year cash injection from the ECB has pushed excess
liquidity in the money market to a record 813 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations, smashing the
previous record of 535 billion euros set earlier this year.
Shorter-term one-week rates, the most heavily
influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to
0.323 percent from 0.328 percent, while overnight rates
fell to 0.351 percent from 0.360 percent the previous day.
Three-month lending rates have already dropped by over a
third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year
money back in December, but are still well above the low of
0.634 percent they hit in early 2010.
But the market believes that rates may fall even further
than in 2010, also taking into account that the euro zone's
economy contracted by 0.3 percent in the last quarter of last
year, with potential for a fully fledged recession this year.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating
three-month rates would fall to 0.665 percent by June,
with an additional drop to 0.630 percent - below the previous
record low - by September.
Having soaked up the ECB's three-year funds earlier, banks
are now reducing their intake of short-term money. Banks took
just 17.5 billion euros in the ECB's weekly main refinancing
operation - the lowest amount since November 2001.
The first cash injection in December helped the euro zone
avoid a credit crunch, with bank lending to companies
stabilising in January, ECB data showed last week.
The cash is also having a positive impact on both the money
market and demand for bonds from euro zone states such as Spain
and Italy.
Money market experts also report that some banks are now
prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three
months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long
loans were hard to come by in the open market.
But banks are still parking a large amount of money
overnight at the ECB. Overnight deposits shot up to record highs
after the ECB paid out its second tranche of three-year loans
last week and reached 827.5 billion euros on Tuesday.
The ECB wants last week's second three-year tender to be the
last as central bank sources say they are worried banks will
become too reliant on the funds.
Unlike in normal times, the enormous amounts of excess cash
in the money market is keeping short-term market rates well
below the ECB's main 1 percent policy rate. Instead the bank's
0.25 percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for
market rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)