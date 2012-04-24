(Adds Libor, Euribor futures pricing)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 24 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates reached new 22-month lows on Tuesday,
weighed down by the record amount of cash the European Central
Bank has pumped into financial markets since late last year.
The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1.0
percent earlier this month, has poured more than
1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year funds into the
banking system since the end of December.
The huge surplus of money supply has driven down the cost of
borrowing on the interbank market, taking rates to half of what
they were last August.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
further on Tuesday, hitting 0.727 percent compared to 0.731
percent on Monday - the lowest since mid-June 2010.
The London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) for euros, which
is set by a smaller panel of banks, also fell. The three-month
rate slipped to 0.65071 percent, reversing a small
rise seen in the previous session.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates followed
the broader downward trend. Three-month rates
fell to 0.936 percent from 0.947 percent
TESTING THE FLOOR
Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains some
way above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates, as banks
know they can get that level of interest no matter what.
With the ECB expected to keep limit-free liquidity available
and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable
future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected.
Euribor futures contracts <0#FEI:> show markets expect the
rate to hit a low of 67 basis points in September, before slowly
rising back towards 1 percent by March 2014.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to high use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility. Banks
parked 768 billion euros there on Tuesday. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom and William James in London;
Editing by Catherine Evans)