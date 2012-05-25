FRANKFURT, May 25 Closely-watched euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new two-year lows on Friday,
dragged down by the ECB's recent deluge of ultra-cheap bank
loans and a growing expectation it will have to cut euro zone
interest rates again in the coming months.
The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent
again this month, has poured more than 1
trillion euros of cheap long-term funds into the banking system
since the end of last year, halving interbank lending rates.
Weaker-than-expected economic data on Thursday also saw a
flurry of economists change their ECB interest rate expectations
with many now forecasting at least one 0.25 percent cut in the
coming months, possibly as early as next month.
Extending its near-vertical six-month drop, three-month
Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of
unsecured interbank euro lending, fell to 0.675 percent from
0.677 percent.
The equivalent euro Libor rate, set by a panel
of London banks, also extended recent falls to hit 0.60164
percent - the lowest since April 2010.
Shorter-term one-week rates hovered near all
time lows unchanged at 0.318 percent, while overnight rates
remained at 0.335 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates followed
suit. Three-month rates fell to 0.923
percent from 0.926 percent while overnight rates
dipped to 0.311 percent from 0.313 percent.
The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months
has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within
touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 761 billion euros overnight. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
Tensions have been further highlighted this week. On Friday
borrowing of costly ECB overnight loans remained close to 4
billion euros, one of the highest levels since
mid-March.