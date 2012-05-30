(Adds shorter-term rates, background) FRANKFURT, May 30 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to two-year lows on Wednesday, pushed down by a growing belief the ECB will have to cut interest rates to help shore up a banking system that is creaking at the seams. The European Central Bank, which kept euro zone rates at 1.0 percent again this month, poured more than 1 trillion euros ($1.25 trillion) of ultra-cheap, three-year funds into commercial banks in December and February. Those injections of long-term funding (LTROs) halved interbank lending rates, and the banking system is still awash with high levels of excess liquidity. Markets do not expect a third LTRO any time soon, but have in recent days started placing bets on a rate cut following a run of poor data and mounting evidence that the financial systems in Spain and Greece are close to seizing up. Many economists now expect at least one 0.25 percentage point cut in the coming months, possibly as early as next week. (click ) Having experienced a near-vertical six-month drop, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending, continued their slide, to 0.671 percent from 0.673 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also hit new two-year lows, dropping to 0.949 percent from 0.951 percent. One-year rates fell to 1.237 percent from 1.240 p e rcent. One-week rates ticked down to 0.317 percent from 0.319 percent, while overnight rates rose to 0.335 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed . Three-month rates rose to 0.922 percent from 0.919 percent while overnight rates remained at 0.312 percent. The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last half a year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 760 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. The ECB will also announce on June 6 for how long it plans to extend the arrangement where commercial banks can borrow as much as they want at its lending operations. A Reuters poll on Monday showed the majority of traders expect an extension of more than a year. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)