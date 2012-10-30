(Adds Libor fixings in paragraph three)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Three-month Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rates inched up on Tuesday, finding some
support after a year-long downtrend under the weight of large
amounts of excess liquidity in money markets.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.198
percent from 0.196 percent. Traders did not expect a prolonged
rise, however.
Equivalent three-month Libor interbank rates,
which are set by a smaller panel of banks in London, were steady
at 0.13286 percent for the third fixing in a row.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since
November last year when news broke that the European Central
Bank was going to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap,
three-year cash.
The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.391 percent from 0.394
percent. The shorter term one-week rate remained
unchanged at 0.079 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
inched up to 0.089 percent from 0.086 percent.
The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
also moved up slightly, with
three-month rates edging up to 0.58231 percent from 0.57583
percent. Overnight rates rose to 0.30692 percent from 0.30417
percent.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
extremely high at about 680 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.
With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight.
Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday a negative deposit rate was not
realistic.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)