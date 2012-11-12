(Adds Libor prices in paragraph four) FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 12 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates dipped on Monday after analysts saw an increased chance of the European Central Bank cutting policy rates in the months ahead. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last November when ECB plans to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, 3-year cash emerged. The ECB has also cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent. The ECB left interest rates on hold on Thursday, and its president, Mario Draghi, declined to comment when asked whether markets were right to expect a cut next month. A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expected the ECB to reduce rates in the coming months. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.192 percent on Monday from 0.193 percent but the equivalent Libor rate, fixed by a smaller panel of banks in London, was unchanged for the third day at 0.12857 percent. Longer-dated six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.363 percent from 0.366 percent, while the one-week rate ticked down to 0.078 percent from 0.079 percent. The overnight Eonia rate eased to 0.072 percent from 0.087 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates increased, with three-month rates rising to 0.58769 percent from 0.58462 percent and one-week rates up to 0.36077 percent from 0.35615 percent. The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is extremely high at about 676 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not realistic. Asked about the idea on Thursday, Draghi said: "We haven't discussed (that)." Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)