FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 11 Key Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Tuesday, a year-long fall
gaining new impetus after European Central Bank policymakers
discussed cutting official interest rates last week.
The ECB left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75
percent last Thursday but the bank's president, Mario Draghi,
said there had been a "wide discussion" on rate cuts at the
Governing Council meeting.
Draghi's comments fuelled expectations the ECB is ready to
cut rates in the coming months. Bank-to-bank lending rates have
fallen sharply since November last year when the emergence of
ECB plans to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap,
three-year cash.
On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.181 percent from 0.183 percent.
The equivalent Libor rate, set by a smaller
panel of banks in London, was 0.12071 percent, flat from Monday.
The six-month Euribor rate dropped to 0.316 percent from
0.322 percent while the one-week rate held steady
at 0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to
0.069 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.56846 from 0.57385 percent and one-week rates down
at 0.34538 percent from 0.34846 percent in the previous session.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
