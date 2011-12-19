FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 19 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates rose for the first time in two weeks on Monday as the money market manoeuvred into position for the European Central Bank's first-ever injection of three-year liquidity. Dollar funding costs as measured by the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, also rose, reflecting the difficulties European banks face in raising loans from U.S. money market funds which are anxious about their exposure to sovereign debt. Banks have the first of two opportunities to secure three-year euro-denominated loans on Wednesday in the ECB's latest and so far most dramatic attempt to help lenders bolster their finances to cope with the debt crisis now in its third year. The central bank hopes the unprecedented measure will minimise the chances of banks responding to the current euro zone turmoil by slamming the brakes on lending. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose on Monday despite the prospect of a flood of new cash, inching up to 1.418 percent from 1.417 percent. Longer-term rates also rose. Six-month rates nudged up to 1.668 percent from 1.667 percent while 12-month rates ticked up to 2.002 from 2.001 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which sits at a hefty 308 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.759 percent from 0.760 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.569 percent from 0.571 percent, the lowest level since April. The benchmark three-month dollar Libor rate rose to 0.56695 percent, up for the seventh session running, while the euro equivalent rate was slightly lower at 1.34786 percent. The recent intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has left a growing pack of banks virtually locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB. In response, the ECB has already reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools. It stepped up efforts this month with its three-year cash injection plan, which comes in tandem with changes to make it generally easier for banks to get financing from the ECB. The money market and economists will be watching the results of the three-year operation closely. Last week banks took almost 300 billion euros in one-week money, the highest in 2-1/2 years. Emergency overnight borrowing also stayed high on Friday at above 5 billion euros.Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year