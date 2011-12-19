FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 19 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates rose for the first time in two weeks
on Monday as the money market manoeuvred into position for the
European Central Bank's first-ever injection of three-year
liquidity.
Dollar funding costs as measured by the London
Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, also rose, reflecting the
difficulties European banks face in raising loans from U.S.
money market funds which are anxious about their exposure to
sovereign debt.
Banks have the first of two opportunities to secure
three-year euro-denominated loans on Wednesday in the ECB's
latest and so far most dramatic attempt to help lenders bolster
their finances to cope with the debt crisis now in its third
year.
The central bank hopes the unprecedented measure will
minimise the chances of banks responding to the current euro
zone turmoil by slamming the brakes on lending.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose
on Monday despite the prospect of a flood of new cash, inching
up to 1.418 percent from 1.417 percent.
Longer-term rates also rose. Six-month rates
nudged up to 1.668 percent from 1.667 percent while 12-month
rates ticked up to 2.002 from 2.001 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity, which sits at a hefty 308
billion euros according to Reuters calculations --
fell to 0.759 percent from 0.760 percent.
Overnight rates fell to 0.569 percent from 0.571
percent, the lowest level since April.
The benchmark three-month dollar Libor rate rose
to 0.56695 percent, up for the seventh session running, while
the euro equivalent rate was slightly lower at
1.34786 percent.
The recent intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has
left a growing pack of banks virtually locked out of open
funding markets and reliant on the ECB.
In response, the ECB has already reinstated some of its most
potent crisis-fighting tools. It stepped up efforts this month
with its three-year cash injection plan, which comes in tandem
with changes to make it generally easier for banks to get
financing from the ECB.
The money market and economists will be watching the results
of the three-year operation closely.
Last week banks took almost 300 billion euros in one-week
money, the highest in 2-1/2 years. Emergency overnight borrowing
also stayed high on Friday at above 5 billion euros.Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
