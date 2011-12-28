FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 28 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell for the fifth session running on Wednesday, pushed down by a funding glut after banks took almost half a trillion euros at the European Central Bank's first-ever injection of 3-year cut-price loans. Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros last Friday in the first of two opportunities to access this longer-term money - operations the ECB hopes will encourage banks to unclog lending to each other and then onto customers in spite of the region's debt crisis. But despite being awash with liquidity, banks still appear distrustful and prefer to deposit their money at the ECB's overnight facility rather than lend to each other. Latest figures show banks deposited 452 billion euros at the central bank -- a record high. Emergency overnight borrowing also remained high at above 6 billion euros. The intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has left a growing pack of banks virtually locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB. In response the ECB has already reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools. Last week's bumper liquidity boost was the ECB's latest and most dramatic effort to bolster banks' finances, while ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco hinted in a weekend newspaper interview that the bank could cut interest rates further if the euro zone economy continues to decline. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.387 percent from 1.396 percent on Wednesday. Longer-term rates also fell. Six-month rates eased to 1.64 percent from 1.648 percent, while 12-month rates eased to 1.967 percent from 1.976 percent. One-week rates - most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which swelled to 476 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - fell to 0.836 percent from 0.846 percent. The benchmark London interbank borrowing rate (Libor) for euros eased to 1.3 2 429 percent from 1.33286 percent . The equivalent dollar rate crept higher to 0.5 7925 percent, reflecting the continued difficulties facing European banks in securing dollar funding from the market. Overnight rates fell to 0.417 percent from 0.422 percent.Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year