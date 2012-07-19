* Euro interbank rates hit new lows
* Lending volumes moribund
* Market not yet pricing further deposit rate cuts
By Kirsten Donovan and Eva Kuehnen
LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 19 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates plumbed new depths on Thursday, driven by record
low ECB interest rates and the central bank's move to stop
paying banks interest on their overnight deposits.
The European Central Bank's overnight deposit rate, which it
cut to zero on July 5 when it also cut its main refinancing
rate, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend
to one another if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the ECB.
The ECB hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks get
nothing if they park their spare cash there, will increase
interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable
options.
But traders said the intended effect may not materialise.
"You are seeing banks trying to get more (credit) lines put
in in terms of longer duration but you have to get out past the
one-week maturities to get any kind of return," one said.
"But we may see a drop in overnight volumes as good-name
banks can no longer borrow cheaply and make a few ticks by
lending it out or placing it at the ECB at higher rates."
JPMorgan Chase & Co, BlackRock Inc - the
world's largest money manager - and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
have already restricted investor access to European money
market funds and hedge funds are also unlikely
to lend at negative yields, market players said.
Although some money market analysts say the cut could
backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move, plus a
growing belief the ECB could cut rates further, has had an
immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit a new low of
0.458 percent on Thursday, falling from Wednesday's 0 . 464
percent.
Markets are not pricing in another cut in the deposit rate -
which would take it below zero.
ECB President Mario Draghi has said the bank's Governing
Council will look at developments before deciding whether or not
to lower interest rates any further but analysts doubt the
effectiveness of such a move.
"The problem is clearly that at the moment it looks like
pushing on a string," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire.
"The money (the central banks) are providing doesn't appear
to filter through to the real economy, rather it is being parked
on balance sheets or put into government securities but not the
real economy."
Instead of parking money in the ECB's deposit account, banks
have left it in their current accounts at the central bank since
the zero percent rate came into force last week.
A total of 360 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 490.5 billion euros.