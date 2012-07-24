(Updates with details, quote) LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 24 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Tuesday, driven down by record-low euro zone interest rates and growing expectations that the European Central Bank could take them down further in the coming months. The possibility of a funding crunch for Spain -- as its shorter dated borrowing costs rise above longer-dated ones -- and a warning on Germany's credit ratings has done little to unsettle money markets awash with liquidity but still inactive. The central bank is expected to ease monetary policy further in the second half of this year even though a interest rate cut to 0.75 percent and a reduction in the deposit facility rate to zero has done little to spur a flailing economy and dwindling bank lending. "What is left for the ECB is quantitative easing. And quantitative easing for me is entering in an outright program of buying government bonds... mainly in the peripheral countries where you have high financing costs," Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING said. "I think that would be the only weapon that is left for the ECB to try to improve the economic conditions." Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time low of 0.435 percent from 0.442 percent. Euribors typically were used to gauge interest rate expectations but the excess liquidity in the market after one trillion euros worth of cheap ECB financing have made their use for this purpose harder. Still, Giansanti said the market was pricing in a 65 percent probability of a 25 basis point refi rate cut in September and a 90 percent chance of that happening by December. Eonia forwards suggest the market is beginning to price in the possibility that the deposit rate will fall further from current levels, which would take them into negative territory. Eonia rates were seen troughing at between 0.065-0.015 percent in November from 0.116 percent. On Friday, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said that cutting the deposit rate below zero is an option. The ECB had hoped its unprecedented move, which means banks now get nothing if they park their spare cash there, would nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. It saw almost half a trillion euros transferred from the ECB's deposit facility to banks' current accounts last week. But with the monthly reserves cycle now in its stride and fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the money has started to stabilise. A total of 356 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB inched down to 486 billion euros. The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight indexed swap rates - an indicator of financial stress - was little changed at 21 bps compared to 23 bps the day prior. That spread has been below 35 basis points for most of the past four month thanks to the ECB cash injection earlier this year and has fallen even more recently due to the rate moves. Excess liquidity was expected to keep the spread relatively low despite the recent escalation in the debt crisis, analysts said. "The financing conditions of the European banks are much better than they were before," Giansanti added. "I think the risk premium has been really reduced thanks to the support of the ECB." (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Ron Askew)