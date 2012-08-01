* Euro zone interbank lending rates at lows
By Kirsten Donovan and Eva Kuehnen
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit all-time lows on Wednesday, weighed down by
growing expectations the European Central Bank will eventually
cut interest rates again after its chief pledged to do whatever
it takes to preserve the euro.
ECB President Mario Draghi's comments last Thursday fanned
expectations the bank could cut rates to below the current
record low of 0.75 percent and may start charging banks for
depositing funds with the ECB overnight.
Money markets are not pricing in a rate cut at Thursday's
policy meeting, with the probability of a negative deposit rate
by year end now at 50 percent, according to forward overnight
Eonia rates .
Speculation has focused instead on whether the bank will
resume buying Spanish and Italian bonds in the secondary market
or take more radical action, such as starting a large-scale
asset purchase programme.
"There are a vast array of possible outcomes tomorrow and
most markets seem to be pricing in some prospect of one of
them," said Morgan Stanley's global head of rates Laurence
Mutkin.
"So in money markets, Eonia's come down a bit but not as
much as if they'd indicated (they would) cut the deposit rate
into negative territory."
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to each other if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
The ECB hoped its unprecedented move would nurture more
significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more
profitable options. But banks have instead taken to hoarding
their excess cash in their ECB current accounts overnight, where
no interest rate is applied.
Mutkin said that unless the ECB limited the amount banks
could leave in their current account, a negative deposit rate
would not necessarily give rise to a negative overnight rate as
the excess liquidity would still not be recycled in the market.
"The market hasn't got carried away with the idea of
negative rates. It's discounting some change but not an
overwhelming chance," he said.
"It's pricing some probability of the ECB guiding Eonia into
negative territory in the next three months."
Much will depend on what exactly Draghi says on Thursday.
Keeping rates on hold may lead to the prospect of a rate cut
later in the year being increasingly priced in, reflected by a
fall in forward overnight rates.
For a 25 basis point cut in the deposit rate to be fully
priced in, this forward rate would need to fall to around -0.17
percent. It is currently around 0.04 percent in September.
"There is some potential a rate cut could come tomorrow but
the higher probability is priced in for September when RBC
expects the ECB to cut rates," said RBC Capital Markets' rate
strategist Norbert Aul.
"Before other measures are deployed by the ECB it is likely
the rate cut will come first."
That may also mean expectations of renewed bond buying are
not met, whether through the ECB's Securities Market Programme
or through the euro zone's rescue fund.
German officials have in recent days reiterated their
opposition to the euro zone's rescue fund being granted a
banking licence, increasing the funds available to it for such
an operation..
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time
low of 0.381 percent from 0.389 percent.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)