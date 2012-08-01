* Euro zone interbank lending rates at lows * Markets beginning to price rate cut * Pressure on Draghi to deliver measures By Kirsten Donovan and Eva Kuehnen LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit all-time lows on Wednesday, weighed down by growing expectations the European Central Bank will eventually cut interest rates again after its chief pledged to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. ECB President Mario Draghi's comments last Thursday fanned expectations the bank could cut rates to below the current record low of 0.75 percent and may start charging banks for depositing funds with the ECB overnight. Money markets are not pricing in a rate cut at Thursday's policy meeting, with the probability of a negative deposit rate by year end now at 50 percent, according to forward overnight Eonia rates . Speculation has focused instead on whether the bank will resume buying Spanish and Italian bonds in the secondary market or take more radical action, such as starting a large-scale asset purchase programme. "There are a vast array of possible outcomes tomorrow and most markets seem to be pricing in some prospect of one of them," said Morgan Stanley's global head of rates Laurence Mutkin. "So in money markets, Eonia's come down a bit but not as much as if they'd indicated (they would) cut the deposit rate into negative territory." The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to each other if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the central bank. The ECB hoped its unprecedented move would nurture more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. But banks have instead taken to hoarding their excess cash in their ECB current accounts overnight, where no interest rate is applied. Mutkin said that unless the ECB limited the amount banks could leave in their current account, a negative deposit rate would not necessarily give rise to a negative overnight rate as the excess liquidity would still not be recycled in the market. "The market hasn't got carried away with the idea of negative rates. It's discounting some change but not an overwhelming chance," he said. "It's pricing some probability of the ECB guiding Eonia into negative territory in the next three months." Much will depend on what exactly Draghi says on Thursday. Keeping rates on hold may lead to the prospect of a rate cut later in the year being increasingly priced in, reflected by a fall in forward overnight rates. For a 25 basis point cut in the deposit rate to be fully priced in, this forward rate would need to fall to around -0.17 percent. It is currently around 0.04 percent in September. "There is some potential a rate cut could come tomorrow but the higher probability is priced in for September when RBC expects the ECB to cut rates," said RBC Capital Markets' rate strategist Norbert Aul. "Before other measures are deployed by the ECB it is likely the rate cut will come first." That may also mean expectations of renewed bond buying are not met, whether through the ECB's Securities Market Programme or through the euro zone's rescue fund. German officials have in recent days reiterated their opposition to the euro zone's rescue fund being granted a banking licence, increasing the funds available to it for such an operation.. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time low of 0.381 percent from 0.389 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)