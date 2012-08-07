* Interbank rates grind lower, more to come
* Longer-dated bill rally at risk of bond-buying impact
* Still too soon to say if zero rates will spur lending
By Kirsten Donovan and Sakari Suoninen
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Bank-to-bank lending
rates inched down on Tuesday and were expected to grind lower
after the European Central Bank last week fuelled expectations
of further interest rate cuts and more non-conventional policy
measures.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers
discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates at their
meeting last Thursday but had decided the time was not right.
Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut
its main refinancing rate from its current record low of 0.75
percent, but also tempered expectations of the ECB starting to
charge banks for depositing funds with it overnight.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased on Tuesday
to 0.370 percent from 0.374 percent
However, investors' immediate focus after last week's
meeting was the prospect of the ECB resuming purchases of
Spanish and Italian government bonds, if the countries activated
the euro zone's rescue funds, to push down borrowing costs.
This helped drive yields on T-bills - which have maturities
of less than two years - and shorter-dated bonds lower, although
analysts said the move may have been overdone, particularly for
paper with a maturity of more than one year.
Since Draghi said on July 26 he would do whatever was
necessary to preserve the euro, Italian one-year bill yields
have halved to 2.38 percent while their Spanish
equivalents have dropped some 150 basis points to
3.17 percent.
"There is scope for disappointment should any potential
purchases be directed mainly at the very short end, for example
around the 12-month sector, rather than further out," RBS rate
strategist Simon Peck said.
BELOW ZERO?
Draghi pared expectations of a further cut in the deposit
rate paid to banks on cash parked at the ECB overnight. The rate
has recently tracked 75 bps below the refinancing rate so a
further cut would push it into negative territory.
The deposit rate acts as a floor for money market rates as
banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better
rate of interest than at the central bank.
But the overnight Eonia rate is still seen falling
from its current 11 bps to around 3 bps by the end of the year,
according to forward prices.
"The continued liquidity provision is pushing down the
spread between the deposit rate and Eonia fixings, and with
the spotlight remaining on further non-standard measures,
perhaps at some point more liquidity provision, all of
this ties into a continual softening in short-end rates," RBS's
Peck said.
The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to
zero will boost interbank lending by forcing banks to look for
more profitable options but so far there is little evidence this
is happening with institutions instead leaving the money in
their current accounts at the ECB.
"It's summer, lots of people are away and so it's very hard
to gauge the effect," one money market trader said.
"Come mid-September we should start to get a good feeling
for whether credit limits have been increased or accounts have
changed their set up to deal with negative rates."
The cut has however helped lower borrowing costs with
short-dated t-bill rates now in negative territory for a number
of so called "safe-haven" countries.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)