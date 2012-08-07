* Interbank rates grind lower, more to come * Longer-dated bill rally at risk of bond-buying impact * Still too soon to say if zero rates will spur lending By Kirsten Donovan and Sakari Suoninen LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Bank-to-bank lending rates inched down on Tuesday and were expected to grind lower after the European Central Bank last week fuelled expectations of further interest rate cuts and more non-conventional policy measures. ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates at their meeting last Thursday but had decided the time was not right. Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut its main refinancing rate from its current record low of 0.75 percent, but also tempered expectations of the ECB starting to charge banks for depositing funds with it overnight. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased on Tuesday to 0.370 percent from 0.374 percent However, investors' immediate focus after last week's meeting was the prospect of the ECB resuming purchases of Spanish and Italian government bonds, if the countries activated the euro zone's rescue funds, to push down borrowing costs. This helped drive yields on T-bills - which have maturities of less than two years - and shorter-dated bonds lower, although analysts said the move may have been overdone, particularly for paper with a maturity of more than one year. Since Draghi said on July 26 he would do whatever was necessary to preserve the euro, Italian one-year bill yields have halved to 2.38 percent while their Spanish equivalents have dropped some 150 basis points to 3.17 percent. "There is scope for disappointment should any potential purchases be directed mainly at the very short end, for example around the 12-month sector, rather than further out," RBS rate strategist Simon Peck said. BELOW ZERO? Draghi pared expectations of a further cut in the deposit rate paid to banks on cash parked at the ECB overnight. The rate has recently tracked 75 bps below the refinancing rate so a further cut would push it into negative territory. The deposit rate acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the central bank. But the overnight Eonia rate is still seen falling from its current 11 bps to around 3 bps by the end of the year, according to forward prices. "The continued liquidity provision is pushing down the spread between the deposit rate and Eonia fixings, and with the spotlight remaining on further non-standard measures, perhaps at some point more liquidity provision, all of this ties into a continual softening in short-end rates," RBS's Peck said. The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to zero will boost interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options but so far there is little evidence this is happening with institutions instead leaving the money in their current accounts at the ECB. "It's summer, lots of people are away and so it's very hard to gauge the effect," one money market trader said. "Come mid-September we should start to get a good feeling for whether credit limits have been increased or accounts have changed their set up to deal with negative rates." The cut has however helped lower borrowing costs with short-dated t-bill rates now in negative territory for a number of so called "safe-haven" countries. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)