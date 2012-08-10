* Eonia forwards suggest lower overnight rates * Short-term rates seen capped going forward * Some in market still price in negative deposit rate (Updates with details, quotes and context) By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, Aug 10 Bank-to-bank lending rates hit a fresh all-time low on Friday, extending a trend that began when the European Central Bank flooded financial markets with liquidity late last year and which expectations of an ECB rate cut have given new impetus. Eonia forwards suggested market participants expect overnight rates will continue to decrease after the ECB cut deposit rates to zero last month and said last week it may undertake further non-standard measures, targeting the short-end of the yield curve. Some in the market were still pricing in the possibility of negative deposit rates although ECB chief Mario Draghi did not signal any such move, saying only they represented "largely unchartered waters". "The discussion of short-dated bond purchases from the ECB remains ongoing. This can provide an upper bound for short-end yields and in conjunction with the ongoing commitment to non-standard measures I expect short-end rates to continue to push lower," RBS rate strategist Simon Peck said. ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates at their meeting last week "but the Governing Council in its entirety decided this was not the time". Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut its key rate below its current record low of 0.75 percent. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.353 percent from 0.360 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.631 percent from 0.640 percent. Shorter-term rates bucked the trend, with overnight rates rising to 0.123 percent from 0.116 percent. But Eonia forwards showed markets expected overnight rates to edge closer to zero in the second half of the year, with the range for November last between 0.045 and -0.005. "It's definitely a reflection of people speculating on a negative deposit facility rate from the ECB," said Benjamin Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank. The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the central bank. Draghi last week also indicated it may again start buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs but not before September - and only if governments activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the ECB in buying bonds. The prospect of further bond-purchases took two-year Spanish and Italian government bond yields sharply lower, but debt prices haves since come under some renewed pressure. There is a growing view that the situation in Spain will have to deteriorate before it asks for a bailout, which would open the door for ECB intervention. Money markets should continue to brave volatility in sovereign debt markets, benefiting from a bout of excess liquidity after the ECB's one trillion euro cash injection late last year and early this year. "Liquidity remains plentiful and ... there is limited scope for any near term widening in FRA/OIS spreads," Peck added. The spread between forward rate agreements and overnight rates is a forward-looking indicator of counterparty risk. (Additional Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)