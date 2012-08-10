* Eonia forwards suggest lower overnight rates
* Short-term rates seen capped going forward
* Some in market still price in negative deposit rate
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 10 Bank-to-bank lending rates hit a
fresh all-time low on Friday, extending a trend that began when
the European Central Bank flooded financial markets with
liquidity late last year and which expectations of an ECB rate
cut have given new impetus.
Eonia forwards suggested market participants expect
overnight rates will continue to decrease after the ECB cut
deposit rates to zero last month and said last week it may
undertake further non-standard measures, targeting the short-end
of the yield curve.
Some in the market were still pricing in the possibility of
negative deposit rates although ECB chief Mario Draghi did not
signal any such move, saying only they represented "largely
unchartered waters".
"The discussion of short-dated bond purchases from the ECB
remains ongoing. This can provide an upper bound for short-end
yields and in conjunction with the ongoing commitment to
non-standard measures I expect short-end rates to continue
to push lower," RBS rate strategist Simon Peck said.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers
discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates at their
meeting last week "but the Governing Council in its entirety
decided this was not the time".
Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut
its key rate below its current record low of 0.75 percent.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.353
percent from 0.360 percent. Six-month Euribor rates
also fell, to 0.631 percent from 0.640 percent.
Shorter-term rates bucked the trend, with overnight rates
rising to 0.123 percent from 0.116 percent.
But Eonia forwards showed markets expected overnight rates
to edge closer to zero in the second half of the year, with the
range for November last between 0.045 and -0.005.
"It's definitely a reflection of people speculating on a
negative deposit facility rate from the ECB," said Benjamin
Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank.
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
Draghi last week also indicated it may again start buying
government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs but not before September - and only if
governments activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the
ECB in buying bonds.
The prospect of further bond-purchases took two-year Spanish
and Italian government bond yields sharply lower, but debt
prices haves since come under some renewed pressure.
There is a growing view that the situation in Spain will
have to deteriorate before it asks for a bailout, which would
open the door for ECB intervention.
Money markets should continue to brave volatility in
sovereign debt markets, benefiting from a bout of excess
liquidity after the ECB's one trillion euro cash
injection late last year and early this year.
"Liquidity remains plentiful and ... there is limited scope
for any near term widening in FRA/OIS spreads," Peck added.
The spread between forward rate agreements and overnight
rates is a forward-looking indicator of
counterparty risk.
