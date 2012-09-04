(Updates throughout, changes dateline, adds quotes) By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, Sept 4 Bank to bank lending rates hit new record lows on Tuesday only days before the European Central bank meets, suggesting many are expecting it to cut interest rates in an effort to help an economy stuck in a three-year old debt crisis. Three-month Euribor rates have hit all-time lows on a regular basis since the ECB's monetary policy meeting last month when chief Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers had discussed cutting rates but decided to keep them on hold. Now, with the euro zone poised for recession, money markets are pricing in a rate cut by the ECB - even though excess liquidity makes it increasingly difficult for analysts to use Euribor rates as a gauge of rate expectations. "I think the majority of people are looking for a rate cut but no deposit rate cut. There will be something more on the side," one money market trader said. "The cuts won't do the job by themselves so you will see a 25 basis point cut plus they will announce bond buying in short-term tenors." Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.273 percent from 0.276 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell to 0.528 percent from 0.533 percent. Eonia overnight rates ticked down to 0.108 percent from 0.110 percent. Economists in a Reuters poll last week were divided over whether the bank will cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.50 percent on Thursday. The deposit rate is already at zero. But the poll showed a strong expectations that Draghi will flesh out his plans for a bond-buying programme. Bold comments from Draghi in July in London, that the bank will do what it takes to preserve the euro, and recent comments that purchases of bonds with up to three-year tenors would not amount to state financing have fueled high expectations of an aggressive policy response. Against these expectations, the cost of insuring debt issued by Spanish and Italian banks through credit default swaps has dropped sharply. The higher the CDS of a bank, the more risk is perceived to be attached to that institution - a view that could influence how much other banks charge to lend to it. Such fears have contributed to keeping interbank markets all but frozen in recent months. The cost of insuring debt issued by Spain's Santander was last at 358 basis points, down from a record high of 490 bps hit before Draghi's London comments, and 386 bps for BBVA compared with an all-time high of 510 also hit on July 24, according to Markit data. "Markets seem to have pretty high expectations (for bond-buying)," Michael Hampden-Turner, credit strategist at Citigroup said, explaining why bank CDS spreads have tightened in recent weeks. "Draghi has given extremely strong hints in saying that he is happy with buying anything less than three years. I guess the question that hasn't been answered is the conditionality that is going to be attached to that." (Additional reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)