(Updates with Libor fixings in paragraph 3)
FRANKFURT, Oct 5 Benchmark euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates hit fresh euro-era lows on Friday, a
day after the European Central Bank held interest rates at a
record low of 0.75 percent and said it did not even discuss
changing them.
The three-month Euribor rate, seen as the main
gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.215 percent
from 0.216 percent. Equivalent Libor rates, set by a smaller
panel of banks in London, fixed at 0.14571 percent
from 0.14643 percent.
Shorter term one-week rates remained at 0.081
percent while overnight Eonia rates rose to 0.095
percent from 0.085 percent.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have been in virtual freefall
since November last year when the ECB announced a plan to flood
the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
The central bank's decision in July to stop paying interest
on overnight deposits has allowed the drop to continue by
removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
also inched down, with three-month
rates falling to 0.61750 percent from 0.63077 percent and
overnight dollar rates edging down to 0.30750 percent from
0.31000 percent.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system
remains extremely high at 712 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.
With it set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money
market experts are instead focused on whether the ECB could copy
Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash
overnight with it.
However, after initial interest in the idea, some
policymakers have expressed reservations about it.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)