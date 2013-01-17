(Adds information on Euribor open interest, fixes graphic)
By Adam Parry and Michael Cartine
LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - Short-end interest rate expectations
spiked sharply higher on Thursday morning with front-month June
Euribor - the most liquid futures contract - falling by 7bp to
99.66.
The capitulation stems from concerns over the return of a
large chunk of LTRO funds at the end of the month, allied to
market rumours that the ECB is considering new rules that would
require banks to provide more information about loans used as
collateral for LTRO borrowing.
Large stop loss orders were triggered below 99.69, a level
last seen back in August 2012. The move has been matched further
down the curve. The Red June contract, which indicates market
expectations of three-month Euribor in June 2014, is 10bp lower
at 99.45.
That stop loss activity in the Euribor strip was triggered
by a very strong bid in EONIA, allied to the liquidation of
cross-currency longs versus eurodollars.
That is having a knock-on effect on Schatz futures, which
are 10 ticks lower at 110.41, taking underlying Schatz yields to
0.17%, the highest level since June last year.
The Euribor sell-off really began on Thursday after Draghi
informed the market that a cut in the refinancing rate had not
been discussed at the December ECB meeting.
That sell-off saw front-month March 2013 Euribor drop 5bp in
the immediate aftermath of the press conference, and was
accompanied by a sharp rise in the contract's open interest,
which rose from 550k prior to the ECB to close to 650k on
January 10.
That spike in open interest was, however, confined to March
contracts, with front-month June more or less unchanged, which
could indicate that some market players were putting on downside
trades ahead of LTRO cash being returned.
(Writing by Alex Chambers, reporting by Michael Cartine and
Adam Parry; editing by Julian Baker)