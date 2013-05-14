FRANKFURT, May 14 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged for the fourth session running on Tuesday as investors waited for further clues from the European Central Bank on whether it will cut official interest rates further. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, held steady on Tuesday at 0.203 percent. The six-month rate was unchanged at 0.303 percent and the one-week rate at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.086 percent from 0.074 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.47000 percent from 0.46889 percent and one-week rates falling to 0.29444 percent from 0.29556 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 329 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)