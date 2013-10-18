FRANKFURT, Oct 18 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates were steady on Friday as financial markets
remained split over whether the euro zone's unresolved issues
and the strong euro could tempt the ECB into further monetary
easing.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
at 0.224 percent as its near-flat trajectory since late July
continued.
The one-week rate was also steady, at 0.098
percent, while the six-month Euribor rate ticked
down to 0.339 from 0.340 percent after the overnight Eonia rate
fixed on Thursday at 0.088 percent from 0.082 percent.
With excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what
the banking system needs to function - near its lowest level
since late 2011, the focus was on banks' weekly repayment of ECB
crisis loans.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once
excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
The central bank, however, has said it is prepared to pump
more long-term cheap cash into the banking system or even start
charging banks to keep spare cash at the ECB, if market rates
rise too quickly for comfort.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
