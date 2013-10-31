FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Thursday as the amount of money in the market beyond what the banking system needs to function fell close to a 2-year low. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 157 billion euros ($216.21 billion), the lowest level since December 2011, as banks repay some of their ECB long-term loans ahead of the upcoming health checks next year. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The ECB said last month it was ready to cut interest rates further or pump more cash into the system if it thought rises in the interest rates banks charge each other to borrow were unwarranted. The ECB is due to hold a policy meeting next week. ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday the ECB would provide more liquidity by the time its batch of long-term refinancing operation (LTROs) expires in early 2015. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.230 percent from 0.228 percent. The one-week rate inched higher to 0.103 percent from 0.102 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.351 percent from 0.349 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.103 percent from 0.098 percent on Wednesday. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7250 euros) ($1 = 0.7254 euros) ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Mike Collett-White)