FRANKFURT, Nov 1 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Friday after a sharp slowdown in inflation increased pressure on the European Central Bank to take fresh policy action to support the euro zone recovery. Euro zone inflation slowed to 0.7 percent year-on-year in October - the lowest reading since November 2009 - a flash estimate from the European Union's statistics office showed on Thursday. The reading was lower than any forecast from economists in a Reuters poll and took the inflation rate further away from the ECB's target of just below 2 percent. The ECB's main refinancing rate is already at a record low of 0.5 percent and some analysts now expect the ECB could cut rates further as soon as December. A few have even pencilled in a cut for next week. That sentiment put downward pressure on Friday on the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, which fell to 0.226 percent from 0.230 percent. The one-week rate dipped 0.102 percent from 0.103 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.341 percent from 0.351 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.228 percent from 0.103 percent on Thursday. The amount of money in the market beyond what the banking system needs to function remained close to a 2-year low. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 158 billion euros ($214.80 billion), close to the lowest level since December 2011, as banks repay some of their ECB long-term loans ahead of the upcoming health checks next year. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The ECB said last month it was ready to cut interest rates further or pump more cash into the system if it thought rises in the interest rates banks charge each other to borrow were unwarranted. The ECB is due to hold a policy meeting next week. ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday the ECB would provide more liquidity by the time its batch of long-term refinancing operation (LTROs) expires in early 2015. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)