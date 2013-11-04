FRANKFURT, Nov 4 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates edged up on Monday as economic data pointed to a broad-based euro zone recovery, easing pressure on the European Central Bank to ease policy when it meets on Thursday. Euro zone manufacturing activity accelerated in October as new orders increased for the fourth month in a row, although strong competition left factories with scant room to raise prices, a purchasing managers' survey showed on Monday. A separate survey showed euro zone investor sentiment unexpectedly rose in November, jumping to its highest level since May 2011. The positive economic surveys could give the ECB grounds to look past last week's news of a shock slowdown in inflation to 0.7 percent year-on-year in October - the lowest reading since November 2009. That reading had increased pressure on the bank to take fresh policy action to support the euro zone recovery. On Monday, three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, duly rose to 0.227 percent from 0.226 percent. The one-week rate edged up to 0.103 percent from 0.102 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.342 percent from 0.341 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.092 percent from 0.228 percent. The amount of money in the market beyond what the banking system needs to function remained close to a 2-year low. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector rose to 175 billion euros ($236 billion). Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The ECB said last month it was ready to cut interest rates further or pump more cash into the system if it thought rises in the interest rates banks charge each other to borrow were unwarranted. ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said last Thursday the ECB would provide more liquidity by the time its batch of long-term refinancing operation (LTROs) expires in early 2015. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7414 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)