FRANKFURT, Nov 4 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates edged up on Monday as economic data pointed to a
broad-based euro zone recovery, easing pressure on the European
Central Bank to ease policy when it meets on Thursday.
Euro zone manufacturing activity accelerated in October as
new orders increased for the fourth month in a row, although
strong competition left factories with scant room to raise
prices, a purchasing managers' survey showed on
Monday.
A separate survey showed euro zone investor sentiment
unexpectedly rose in November, jumping to its highest level
since May 2011.
The positive economic surveys could give the ECB grounds to
look past last week's news of a shock slowdown in inflation to
0.7 percent year-on-year in October - the lowest reading since
November 2009. That reading had increased pressure on the bank
to take fresh policy action to support the euro zone recovery.
On Monday, three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
duly rose to 0.227 percent from 0.226 percent.
The one-week rate edged up to 0.103 percent
from 0.102 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate
rose to 0.342 percent from 0.341 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.092 percent from 0.228
percent.
The amount of money in the market beyond what the banking
system needs to function remained close to a 2-year low.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector rose to 175 billion euros ($236 billion).
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once
excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the
range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
The ECB said last month it was ready to cut interest rates
further or pump more cash into the system if it thought rises in
the interest rates banks charge each other to borrow were
unwarranted.
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said last
Thursday the ECB would provide more liquidity by the time its
batch of long-term refinancing operation (LTROs) expires in
early 2015.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
